Fans trolled Patrick Cantlay so hard over hat report

September 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Europe fans take off their hats

The fans in Italy trolled Patrick Cantlay so hard over a report saying the American golfer was refusing to wear a hat in protest.

Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir reported on Saturday that Cantlay is upset over the lack of pay to golfers for participating in the Ryder Cup. Weir alleged that the golfer was not wearing a hat during competition as a show of protest.

Weir also alleged that Cantlay refused to attend a dinner event and is sitting in a separate part of the locker room.

The fans who attended Saturday’s events at Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio were well aware of Weir’s report. They started waving their hats at Cantlay like mad. They also chanted, “hats off to your bank account” at the American player.

All the actions from the fans fired up Cantlay, who finished his afternoon match on Saturday with three straight birdies to help him and Wyndham Clark beat Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 1 up.

Cantlay pretended to tip a cap to the fans in response.

His teammates also took off their hats to the crowd after Cantlay and Clark won their match.

Cantlay did address the report following his round. He was interviewed by NBC on Saturday and said he wasn’t wearing a hat because “it just doesn’t fit.”

Barstool Sports’ Dan Rapaport added a more in-depth response to each of Weir’s allegations.

“Regarding Cantlay—source close to him says reports of any sort of “fracture” are unfounded. U.S. team are united. Getting butt kicked, but united. Cantlay and Schauffele are in same locker room as everyone else. He also didn’t wear hat at Whistling Straits. Took pictures at Gala but didn’t attend dinner portion to rest. As far as money, everyone golfer wants to be paid more. ‘But if he was unhappy he wouldn’t be here,'” Rapaport wrote on X.

Brandel Chamblee pointed out that the participants of the Ryder Cup benefit because a cut of the revenue goes to the PGA Tour, and each player gets $200,000 to a charity of their choice.

The saga of Cantlay’s hat has become the dominant storyline for this year’s Ryder Cup competition. Who saw that coming?

