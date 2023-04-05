Gary Player made hilarious comment at Masters Par-3 contest

Gary Player knows every event he takes part in at Augusta National could be his last, and no one seemed to enjoy Wednesday’s festivities more than the three-time Masters champion.

Player played in the annual Masters Par-3 competition. He was particularly proud of one shot he hit and asked the gallery, “That wasn’t bad for a guy who’s getting near 90, is it?” The 87-year-old player then quipped that “all my friends are dead.”

Amazing @garyplayer @TheMasters Par 3 contest still has all that energy and flair at 89 years old!!! "All my friends are dead" What a line. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4ufJxA7wRY — peter lombari (@lombari_peter) April 5, 2023

Player is known for taking great care of himself, so he probably does not plan on giving up golf anytime soon. He is also still very vocal and even ripped on player for leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Whatever Player has been doing, he should not change a thing.