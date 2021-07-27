Golfer Justin Thomas sends great tweet about Olympic village

Justin Thomas sent a great tweet about the Olympics on Tuesday in Japan.

Thomas is among the golfers representing the US at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old shared some perspective about the Olympics, while poking fun at himself. He joked that he went to the Olympic Village for a workout on Monday night and that nobody was fighting him for the 20-pound weights.

Went into the Olympic village for a nice workout last night. Safe to say there weren’t many athletes fighting me for the 20 lb dumbbells — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 26, 2021

Yep, when you’re competing at the Olympics, you’re going to encounter a number of physically-fit specimens. Those 50-pound dumbbells were probably much tougher to come by.

Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017, has won 16 professional events, and is a former World No. 1 golfer. He may not be the strongest athlete at the Olympics, but he certainly is no slouch.

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are also set to represent the US in golf at the Olympics.