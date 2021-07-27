 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 26, 2021

Golfer Justin Thomas sends great tweet about Olympic village

July 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas sent a great tweet about the Olympics on Tuesday in Japan.

Thomas is among the golfers representing the US at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old shared some perspective about the Olympics, while poking fun at himself. He joked that he went to the Olympic Village for a workout on Monday night and that nobody was fighting him for the 20-pound weights.

Yep, when you’re competing at the Olympics, you’re going to encounter a number of physically-fit specimens. Those 50-pound dumbbells were probably much tougher to come by.

Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017, has won 16 professional events, and is a former World No. 1 golfer. He may not be the strongest athlete at the Olympics, but he certainly is no slouch.

Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are also set to represent the US in golf at the Olympics.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus