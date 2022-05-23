Jim Nantz unveils his call as Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

Jim Nantz is known for the special calls he gives when golfers win majors. On Sunday, we learned what call he had in store after the 2-way playoff at the PGA Championship ended.

Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in the 3-hole aggregate playoff to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. After Thomas made his putt for par on 18 to clinch the win, the CBS announcer went with a play-on-words and said “Justin time!”

"It's just in time again at the PGA Championship."

Justin Thomas wins The Wanamaker Trophy for the second time! pic.twitter.com/2gTDXm7kRB — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) May 22, 2022

It indeed was Justin time on Sunday, and he won just in time.

Thomas might have thought his chances of winning the tournament were over after his 4-over 74 on Saturday. But he rallied from down 7 shots in the final round and finished strong on Sunday with his third 3-under 67 in four rounds at the event. That was enough to get him into the playoff with Zalatoris, which he won by going birdie-birdie-par.

This is Thomas’ second time winning the PGA Championship. He also won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.