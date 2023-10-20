 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, October 20, 2023

Jim Nantz goes viral for Pebble Beach commentary video

October 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jim Nantz looking at a course

Jim Nantz is going viral for a video that circulated online Friday of him providing commentary for a golfer at Pebble Beach.

The video, which was shared by the JD Pro Golf TikTok account, shows Nantz announcing for a golfer who was playing on the famed course.

“David Lorenz continues to lead the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one over Jon Rahm. He’s on the tee at the seventh. Dottie, that’s a good looking golf swing. Protected that lead here in the final round. Let’s go back over to 18,” Nantz said.

Nantz even gave the golfer a handshake at the end.

Nantz splits his time between Nashville and his home in Monterey. He even has a replica of Pebble Beach’s hole No. 7 in his backyard.

That’s a pretty cool memento to have — a video of legendary golf announcer Nantz commentating one of your shots at Pebble Beach. Talk about a bucket list moment.

Jim Nantz
