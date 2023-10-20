Jim Nantz goes viral for Pebble Beach commentary video

Jim Nantz is going viral for a video that circulated online Friday of him providing commentary for a golfer at Pebble Beach.

The video, which was shared by the JD Pro Golf TikTok account, shows Nantz announcing for a golfer who was playing on the famed course.

“David Lorenz continues to lead the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by one over Jon Rahm. He’s on the tee at the seventh. Dottie, that’s a good looking golf swing. Protected that lead here in the final round. Let’s go back over to 18,” Nantz said.

This is Jim Nantz strolling Pebble Beach (where he lives) in the morning and providing what appears to be a random stranger with the golf experience of a lifetime…

🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/JLoWQafqXU — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 20, 2023

Nantz even gave the golfer a handshake at the end.

Nantz splits his time between Nashville and his home in Monterey. He even has a replica of Pebble Beach’s hole No. 7 in his backyard.

Jim Nantz goes for winning shot in tournament we held in his backyard. pic.twitter.com/k9GnpH6Z2b — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) February 8, 2018

That’s a pretty cool memento to have — a video of legendary golf announcer Nantz commentating one of your shots at Pebble Beach. Talk about a bucket list moment.