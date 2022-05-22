Joaquin Niemann had heartbreaking reaction to Mito Pereira meltdown

Mito Pereira’s meltdown at the PGA Championship was hard to watch, especially for compatriot Joaquin Niemann.

Pereira was in strong position to win the tournament on Sunday, entering the round at 9-under par. Though his lead eroded throughout the day, he was still on track to win going into the 18th, when he found the water and saw his lead collapse for good.

Among those watching were Niemann, who is good friends with Pereira. Niemann was clearly pulling for his fellow Chilean, and found it difficult to watch as Pereira fell apart.

Joaquin Niemann is all of us watching Mito Pereira on 18 rn pic.twitter.com/mThvZNwrZK — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) May 22, 2022

To his credit, Niemann was among those who waited to greet Pereira after the round concluded.

Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Sebastian Munoz stuck around to greet Mito in the parking lot. Pretty cool to have friends like these pic.twitter.com/nMSVhHfUsM — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 22, 2022

For his part, Niemann came in at 2-over par, finishing the tournament tied for 23rd place.