John Daly shares what 2 things the PGA Tour could have done to help him win

John Daly has achieved folk hero status as a golfer. He won two majors early in his career and has five career PGA Tour wins. But the 56-year-old golfing bad boy says there are two things the PGA Tour could have done to help him win more during his career.

Daly joined “Tomi Lahren is Fearless” for an interview published on Wednesday. During the interview, Lahren played an old clip of Daly hitting a ball off a tee that was in a man’s mouth.

“We were drunk as skunks. That was like 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning,” Daly said of the video.

Then the golfer shared what two things would have made a big difference in his career.

“If the PGA Tour let me play drunk, I’d win a lot more tournaments. And barefooted. If I could play the PGA Tour barefooted, it’d be nice,” Daly said.

Daly is not supposed to play on the tour while drunk, which is why he has to signal for drinks after his rounds.

If there were a professional drunk golf league, our money would be on Daly to win. But until that point, he’ll have to settle for playing PGA Tour Champions events … minus the alcohol, and with shoes.

