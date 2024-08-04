Jon Rahm gets the memes after collapse at Olympics

Scottie Scheffler on Sunday added an Olympic gold medal to his already historic golf resume, and a brutal collapse from Jon Rahm helped make the achievement possible.

Scheffler tied a course record by shooting a 62 on the final day of Olympic golf at Le Golf National in Paris to win the gold medal for the USA with a score of 19-under. Tommy Fleetwood, representing Great Britain, won the silver medal at 18-under and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama took home the bronze with a score of 17-under.

At one point on Sunday, it looked like Rahm was going to run away with the gold. The Spaniard had a 4-shot lead over the field after making five birdies on the front nine and then shot a 39 on the back nine and watched that lead evaporate.

Rahm’s meltdown produced plenty of memes:

Rahm finished tied for fifth with a total score of 15-under. He went from what looked like almost a guaranteed gold medal to not having a spot on the podium. That nine-hole stretch will probably stick with him for quite a while.