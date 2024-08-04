Jon Rahm gets the memes after collapse at Olympics
Scottie Scheffler on Sunday added an Olympic gold medal to his already historic golf resume, and a brutal collapse from Jon Rahm helped make the achievement possible.
Scheffler tied a course record by shooting a 62 on the final day of Olympic golf at Le Golf National in Paris to win the gold medal for the USA with a score of 19-under. Tommy Fleetwood, representing Great Britain, won the silver medal at 18-under and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama took home the bronze with a score of 17-under.
At one point on Sunday, it looked like Rahm was going to run away with the gold. The Spaniard had a 4-shot lead over the field after making five birdies on the front nine and then shot a 39 on the back nine and watched that lead evaporate.
Rahm’s meltdown produced plenty of memes:
Jon Rahm after falling apart on the back 9
pic.twitter.com/ZprojRZQdk
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 4, 2024
Jon Rahm has pissed all the way down his leg and into the Seine River pic.twitter.com/IXVF2tXJFb
— SCHEFFLER FANS (@SchefflerFans) August 4, 2024
Watching Rahm choke in a 72 hole tournament while 3 PGA Tour players win medals and USA wins Gold pic.twitter.com/Z3U0iqenwt
— Jake Knapp’s Lifting Coach (@TalkBirdie2Mee) August 4, 2024
Jon Rahm/LIV fans right now 🤷🏼♂️
— SCHEFFLER FANS (@SchefflerFans) August 4, 2024
Jon Rahm currently pic.twitter.com/hS2l3PmCnv
— HAM Sports (@gosoxgo7) August 4, 2024
Me watching Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the final round of the Olympics pic.twitter.com/gwzwLw2G4G
— John Reed (@J_Reed20) August 4, 2024
Rahm finished tied for fifth with a total score of 15-under. He went from what looked like almost a guaranteed gold medal to not having a spot on the podium. That nine-hole stretch will probably stick with him for quite a while.