Jon Rahm says NFL player nearly jinxed him at Masters

Jon Rahm could not have gotten off to a much worse start at the Masters last week, and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz may be to blame for that.

Rahm began the final round on Sunday two shots back of then-leader Brooks Koepka. The Spaniard shot 69 over the last 18 holes and took advantage of Koepka’s struggles to comfortably secure his first green jacket.

After the tournament, Rahm shared a funny story about how Ertz texted him on Thursday morning. Rahm says Ertz specifically told him the first green at Augusta National was “looking like a walk in the park.” That was only minutes before Rahm four-putted No. 1 and carded a double bogey.

A lighthearted story and request from the Green Jacket winner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/fqSMUu0nmk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2023

“He sent a text,” Rahm recalled. “I’m gonna paraphrase here, but he said, ‘That first green is looking like a walk in the park.’ (He said) something like that 10 minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So, thank you Zach. Don’t ever do that again, please.”

JJ Watt was apparently part of the text message conversation as well. He shared a screenshot on Sunday to confirm that Rahm’s story was true.

It is often said that you can’t win the Masters on the first day, but you can certainly lose it. Rahm could have easily come unraveled after such a horrible start, but that was one of his only blemishes. We highly doubt Ertz sent him any more texts until after Rahm secured the victory.