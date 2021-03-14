Justin Thomas, girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski share kiss after Players Championship

Justin Thomas put together two incredible rounds to close out his win at The Players Championship on Sunday, and his better half was among those waiting for him as he walked off the 18th green.

Thomas and his longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski shared a kiss after J.T. made par at the 18th to put the finishing touch on his 4-under 68.

Justin Thomas and his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski celebrate JT’s huge win at The Players Championship pic.twitter.com/XFFKLgaWBh — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) March 14, 2021

Thomas and Wisniewski have been together for several years now. They’ve shown us in the past that they are no strangers to a good time, and they now have plenty more to celebrate.

Thomas shot 132 combined on Saturday and Sunday, which was the lowest closing 36 holes in the history of The Players Championship. He trailed by seven shots after the first two rounds.