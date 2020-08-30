Kelley Cahill: Jon Rahm’s wife threw javelin in college at Arizona State

Jon Rahm has the support of his wife at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, Illinois this weekend.

Rahm was in a playoff with Dustin Johnson on Sunday after they finished tied at four under for the tournament after 72 holes. He ended up winning with an incredible putt on the first playoff hole.

Rahm was shown during the final round being accompanied by his wife, Kelley Cahill. The two got together in college at Arizona State. Rahm proposed to Cahill while they were on a hike in La Jolla, Calif. in 2018. The two got married a year later in Rahm’s home country of Spain.

Cahill is an athlete who threw javelin in college. She also does some other athletic training, such as boxing and tennis.

No surprise, she can throw a football like a pro.

She also maintains an incredible level of fitness.