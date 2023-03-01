Golf world debates whether college golfer broke etiquette during putt

The golf world has been debating an issue this week after a video from a collegiate event went viral.

The video clip was from Golf Channel’s coverage of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Monday.

LSU golfer Carla Tejedo Mulet was attempting a birdie putt on 18 that she made. What concerned viewers was how one of Tejedo Mulet’s playing partners walked between Carla and the hole as the ball was still rolling.

BOOM 💥 Carla finishes strong with a long birdie putt on 18 to take her score to 1-over 72 on the day! 📺 @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/qSYVR4dkiW — LSU Women's Golf (@LSUWomensGolf) February 27, 2023

Bad form? A violation of golf etiquette? That’s what people are debating, and most feel that was poor form by the person who walked across the green while the ball was still rolling.

The putt went in, but Tejedo Mulet was staring some daggers afterwards. She shot a 1-over 72 in the first round but fell off with a 76 in the second round and 80 in the third round to finish tied for 71st.