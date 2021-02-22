Max Homa admits he was scared to talk to Tiger Woods

Max Homa on Sunday captured his second career PGA Tour win, and it led to a big personal moment for him.

Homa, 30, is from the Los Angeles area and was proud to win The Genesis Invitational, which is a Southern California tournament he grew up watching.

Homa blew a short putt on the 18th hole and ended up going to a playoff with Tony Finau. He needed some heroics to extend things to a second playoff hole, which is where he won the event.

Homa then got the opportunity to meet Tiger Woods, whose foundation presented the event. Homa admitted Sunday that he was previously scared to talk to Tiger, but his victory forced the moment.

"I saw Tiger the other day. I was too scared to talk to him, but he's forced into talking to me today so it's going to be a pretty awesome moment." Max Homa describes what it means to have Tiger Woods present the @thegenesisinv trophy to him. @Amanda_Balionis pic.twitter.com/dNwC6H4Ntv — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021

Woods presented the trophy to Homa, making for a great moment for the young golfer.

Homa also was proud to represent Los Angeles well, as he claimed to join the Dodgers and Lakers as locals to win titles.

Max Homa: "City of Champions. Dodgers, Lakers and me now. It's a weird feeling." — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) February 21, 2021

Homa has lost his PGA Tour card numerous times since turning pro in 2013, but the win this year and at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019 is giving him a nice boost.