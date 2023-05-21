 Skip to main content
Michael Block was out at a pub after third round of PGA Championship

May 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Michael Block playing a round of golf

May 20, 2023; Rochester, New York, USA; Michael Block acknowledges the fans after making a putt on the ninth green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Block is making the most of his memorable week at the PGA Championship, and he is doing it both on and off the course.

Block, a 46-year-old club pro who has managed to hang in the top ten at Oak Hill this weekend, hit up a local pub after the third round on Saturday and was taking pictures with other patrons.

Block is an unlikely candidate to be flirting with the top ten. He is the head pro of the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, and the 46-year-old has won a lot of admirers with his attitude and approach to the weekend. On Saturday, he admitted he was probably living what would ultimately be the best week of his life.

Block is teeing off alongside Rory McIlroy on Sunday, an unlikely turn of events for someone who probably had no real aspirations of finishing anywhere near this high when the week began. Just making the cut was a triumph for him. Now he has a legitimate shot at a top ten finish.

