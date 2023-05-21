Michael Block was out at a pub after third round of PGA Championship

Michael Block is making the most of his memorable week at the PGA Championship, and he is doing it both on and off the course.

Block, a 46-year-old club pro who has managed to hang in the top ten at Oak Hill this weekend, hit up a local pub after the third round on Saturday and was taking pictures with other patrons.

Michael Block is T8 at the PGA Championship and paired with Rory McIlroy tomorrow. He’s also at Pittsford Pub tonight near Oak Hill. #ManOfThePeople #TheBlockParty pic.twitter.com/bFoDneJt9I — John Nucci (@JNucci23) May 21, 2023

Block is an unlikely candidate to be flirting with the top ten. He is the head pro of the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, and the 46-year-old has won a lot of admirers with his attitude and approach to the weekend. On Saturday, he admitted he was probably living what would ultimately be the best week of his life.

Michael Block really got me with this one: "Life goes by fast. Before you know it you're 60 years old and retired and look back at the videos and remember, 'That was the best week of my life.' And more than likely this is going to be the best week of my life." — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) May 20, 2023

Block is teeing off alongside Rory McIlroy on Sunday, an unlikely turn of events for someone who probably had no real aspirations of finishing anywhere near this high when the week began. Just making the cut was a triumph for him. Now he has a legitimate shot at a top ten finish.