Mito Pereira makes big admission about 18th hole blunder

Mito Pereira looked like he had the yips on the 18th hole of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Sunday. He admitted just as much after the tournament.

Pereira entered the final hole of the tournament holding the lead by a stroke, but then he blew it by hitting his drive into the water on 18 (video here). He ended up with a double-bogey on 18 and finished the tournament at -4, which was behind Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

Pereira spoke with CBS’ Amanda Balionis after the tournament and talked about what happened on 18.

“I guess you have so much pressure in your body that you maybe don’t even know what you’re doing,” Pereira admitted.

“You have so much pressure in your body you don’t even know what you’re doing.” Mito Pereira able to laugh off (at least publicly) an all-time tough loss. Incredible moment. Props to him for even talking about it. pic.twitter.com/B2Y0qRe2TS — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) May 22, 2022

Pereira’s admission captures the situation well for those who have never been in his shoes. Knowing he was so close to winning the major, his brain seemed to suddenly take over mid-swing and jerk his body. He ended up blowing it as a result and finishing the tournament tied for third.