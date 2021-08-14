Rachel Uchitel reveals Tiger Woods’ final message to her

Rachel Uchitel recently revealed the final message Tiger Woods sent to her.

Uchitel, the most well-known Woods mistress, has gone public recently. She complained that she has entered bankruptcy after running out of the money she received in an $8 million settlement from Tiger’s people. She only was paid $5 million, because she violated terms that would have brought her an additional three million. After legal fees and taxes, she was left with $2 million, which has run out.

Uchitel vented in a recent interview to The New York Times that Woods’ people are again coming after her because they say she violated terms of her original nondisclosure agreement by appearing in the HBO documentary, “Tiger.”

Uchitel was interviewed for the documentary in 2019 to tell her side of things. The documentary was released in 2021.

In the documentary, Uchitel discussed her relationship with Woods and revealed the final message the golfer sent her.

By that point in 2009, Woods was flying Uchitel to different parts of the world to accompany him while he was on the road for golf tournaments. They had a sexual relationship, and Uchitel says Woods even told her he loved her.

But their relationship became public after the National Enquirer published a story in Nov. 2009 about them being together. Uchitel and Tiger were initially concerned, but they organized a phone call with Tiger’s then-wife, Elin Nordegren, to assuage her. During the call, they told Elin that the relationship was not sexual. Elin supposedly believed them. However, two days later, Elin went through Tiger’s phone while he was asleep and found out the truth (full details here). That episode led to the infamous car crash that sparked weeks of tabloid stories and the uncovering of the Tiger Woods sex scandal.

Believing that Elin had initially believed their explanation, Rachel says she and Tiger talked a few days later. Uchitel felt things with him were never better.

However, things blew up after Elin discovered the affair, leading to the car crash and unraveling of Woods’ affairs.

Uchitel says she was unable to reach Tiger thereafter.

“None of the people around Tiger would answer my phone calls,” she complained in the documentary.

That made Uchitel question their entire relationship. She was prepared to tell her story to the media via a press conference before Tiger finally called her. Then Uchitel shared the final message Tiger told her.

“It was the first time that I spoke to him since the accident. He told me that his lawyers were going to call about a settlement of confidentiality. He said to me, ‘get as much as you can.’ And I think to him, that was his only way to love me at the time,” Uchitel says.

So that’s it. After all that, the last thing Woods told Uchitel was to get as much money as she could. That was his way of apologizing to her.

Uchitel wanted $10 million. She ended up with $5 million up front, with an additional million paid out annually over the next three years, for a total of $8 million. She ended up losing the final three million after committing a violation. Now she says Tiger’s people want repayment of the original $5 million for her appearance in the documentary. Uchitel feels she has very few options left, which is why she finally went public about the story. What happens next in the saga is unknown.