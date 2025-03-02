Rickie Fowler fires back at heckler

Rickie Fowler fired back at a heckler during his third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches on Saturday.

Fowler was tied for sixth and putting for birdie on the 439-yard par-4 16th. He sent his putt just to the right of the hole. As he was approaching his ball to put down a marker, a fan must have said something, because Fowler replied.

“Of course you know,” Fowler retorted.

Then when Fowler was about to mark his ball, he pointed and said, “that’s why you’re in the stands” to the heckler.

Rickie Fowler mixing it up with a mouthy fan, who must have said something about this putt



“Of course you know.”



Added, “that’s why you are in the stands.”



Ok Rick ! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GaEDdfAtpq — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) March 1, 2025

Fowler ended up making par on the hole and made par on the final two holes of the round. He shot a 3-under 68 for the second day in a row, which came after he went 7-under in the first round on Thursday.

Fowler’s 13-under for the tournament had him tied for sixth and three behind the leader Jake Knapp. He’s looking for his first win since the Rocket Mortgage in 2023 and he’s not afraid to get spicy with some fans in the meantime.