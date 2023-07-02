Rickie Fowler had awesome reaction after winning for first time since 2019

Rickie Fowler was unable to hold it together after a hot start at the US Open two weeks ago, but he proved on Sunday that he definitely has his game back.

Fowler defeated Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. He breathed a noticeable sigh of relief after rolling in his birdie putt.

Fowler finished 24 under after 72 holes and needed just one playoff hole to beat Morikawa and Hadwin.

The win was Fowler’s sixth on the PGA Tour and first since Super Bowl Sunday in 2019. Many wondered if the 34-year-old would ever get his game back after years of struggles and speculation that he might lose his PGA Tour card.

Fowler shot a record score in the first round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He remained in contention throughout the weekend but shot 75 on Sunday to finish tied for 5th place.

The collapse was a familiar one for Fowler, who has had similar meltdowns throughout his career. He has yet to get over the hump in majors, but Sunday’s win combined the the US Open performance proves that Fowler has finally straightened out his game.