Scottie Scheffler had great reaction to Peyton Manning shanking golf ball

Peyton Manning did not show his best stuff during the Memorial Pro-Am this week, and he ended up delivering a humorous moment.

Manning, Anthony Gonzalez and Brandon Stokley were the amateurs paired with Scottie Scheffler and Aaron Rai during Wednesday’s Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am. Their group had the early tee time at 7:00 a.m., and Manning got things started in a bad way. He shanked his tee shot and hit a house. The whole thing had Scheffler busting up laughing.

That’s not the way you want to leave your mark in the Pro-Am.

Peyton’s brother, Eli, appreciated the shank job.

“I’m so proud!!” Eli wrote on X in response to the video.

It’s OK that Peyton Manning may not be the best golfer. When you’ve passed for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns in your NFL career, you can have some wiggle room on the golf course.