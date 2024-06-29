Senior golfer makes history with ridiculous achievement

Frank Bensel Jr., a 56-year-old teaching pro out of New York (Century Country Club) and Florida (Mirasol Golf Club), made USGA history on Friday.

Participating at the U.S. Senior Open, Bensel made back-to-back holes-in-one, carding those 1s on the fourth and fifth holes at the Newport Country Club in Rhode Island.

The United States Golf Association later confirmed they were the first-ever back-to-back holes-in-one.

The first consecutive holes-in-one in USGA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/iLBuM1Fymn — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2024

Golf Course Superintendent, Chris Coen, later presented Bensel with the flags from the 4th and 5th greens.

Frank Bensel Jr made history at the U.S. Senior Open as he made back-to-back holes-in-one at Newport Country Club. 🎥 This is the moment Frank signed the hole cutter and Golf Course Superintendent, Chris Coen presented him with flags from the 4th and 5th greens. #USSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/eX44uQzQQQ — Turfgrass® (@TurfgrassC) June 28, 2024

After knocking it in from 173 yards out on the fourth hole, Bensel started joking with those around him that he would go for another one on the 202-yard fifth.

“I was kidding around, like, okay, now let’s go for another one, and it happened to go in,” Bensel told the New York Times. “Everybody just couldn’t believe it. We all went nuts.

“The second one — I just couldn’t believe it. To even think that that could happen was amazing.”

Bensel, who shared the moment with his 14-year-old son, Hagen, added that it was an “an out-of-body experience.”