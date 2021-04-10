Golfer at Masters takes on odd putting method after snapping club
Si Woo Kim had to improvise a bit during the second round of The Masters on Friday, but it seemed to go fairly well for him.
After a bogey on the 14th, Kim’s third shot on the par-5 15th rolled 19 feet past the hole. In frustration, the South Korean slammed his putter into the ground, snapping it.
With four holes to go in the round, Kim had to come up with a new way of putting. He turned to his fairway wood, and actually made it work.
Si Woo Kim is attempting to be the first ever Masters champion to putt with a 3 wood because he snapped his putter in frustration. Si Woo is quickly becoming my favorite golfer.pic.twitter.com/uiVqUDCVft
Kim was actually doing just fine when he broke his putter, and using the 3-wood didn’t hurt him much. He finished the round with four consecutive pars, leaving him three shots behind leader Justin Rose after finishing a 3-under 69.
“I was lucky I only have like 3, 4, 5 feet, and then I just had — the last few holes, I only had a birdie putt,” Kim said, via Mark Schlabach of ESPN. “So no pressure to make it. Yeah, I think it’s just I got lucky there.”
