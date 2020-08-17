Tiger Woods’ son Charlie already dominating the competition

Tiger Woods developed his obsession with golf when his father introduced him to the game at a young age, and the 15-time major champion has clearly passed that on to his own son.

Woods’ 11-year-old son Charlie took part in a US Kids Golf event in Florida last weekend, and his scorecard looked like one you might see from his old man. Charlie shot 3-under 33 for the 9-hole round and finished five shots clear of the field.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

We shouldn’t be surprised to hear that the son of Tiger Woods blew away the competition, but that doesn’t make the performance any less impressive.

Tiger and Charlie brought us a great moment when they celebrated together after Tiger won the Masters last year. Maybe that inspired the younger Woods to put in even more work on the links. Even if Tiger doesn’t surpass Jack Nicklaus for the most major wins in golf history, Charlie appears to be well on his way.