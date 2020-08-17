 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 17, 2020

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie already dominating the competition

August 17, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tiger Woods son Charlie

Tiger Woods developed his obsession with golf when his father introduced him to the game at a young age, and the 15-time major champion has clearly passed that on to his own son.

Woods’ 11-year-old son Charlie took part in a US Kids Golf event in Florida last weekend, and his scorecard looked like one you might see from his old man. Charlie shot 3-under 33 for the 9-hole round and finished five shots clear of the field.

We shouldn’t be surprised to hear that the son of Tiger Woods blew away the competition, but that doesn’t make the performance any less impressive.

Tiger and Charlie brought us a great moment when they celebrated together after Tiger won the Masters last year. Maybe that inspired the younger Woods to put in even more work on the links. Even if Tiger doesn’t surpass Jack Nicklaus for the most major wins in golf history, Charlie appears to be well on his way.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus