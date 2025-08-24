Tommy Fleetwood gets shoutout from Caitlin Clark on social media

Tommy Fleetwood once again found himself atop the leaderboard entering the final round of The Tour Championship on Sunday, and even Caitlin Clark was rooting for the Englishman to finally get over the hump.

Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay were tied for the lead at 16-under after three rounds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. Fleetwood was searching for his first career PGA Tour win, and it would be an understatement to say he had blown some previous opportunities.

Most recently, Fleetwood had a 1-stroke lead entering the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago, which was the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He had a 2-stroke lead after the 15th hole but finished par, bogey, par and behind both Justin Rose and JJ Spaun, who went to a playoff. The unfortunate finish was just the latest for Fleetwood, who has blown numerous tournaments in the final few holes.

Many people were rooting for Fleetwood to finally break through at The Tour Championship, including Clark.

“This has to be Fleetwood’s day,” the Indiana Fever star wrote on X.

There have been many, many Sundays that seemed like they had to belong to Fleetwood, but the pressure has consistently gotten to the 34-year-old.

Clark was hopeful that things would be different for Fleetwood in the final PGA Tour event of the 2024-25 season.