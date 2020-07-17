Video: Bryson DeChambeau hilariously counts his shots after disastrous hole

Bryson DeChambeau has never been as relatable to the average golfer as he was on Friday.

On the 15th hole during his second round at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield in Dublin, Ohio on Friday, DeChambeau carded a 10 — a quintuple bogey — as he channeled “Tin Cup.”

The moment that DeChambeau tried to tally up all the shots he took on the hole felt like every weekend golfer who struggles through a round.

Bryson adding up all the shots in his head is the most relatable he's ever been pic.twitter.com/r7Dx6YzhWK — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 17, 2020

DeChambeau drove off the fairway on his tee shot. He took a drop and went with his 3-wood from the rough. He put two straight shots out of bounds before finally getting one in bounds. But then he hit a shot up against a fence that was ruled out of bounds by two officials despite DeChambeau’s insistence to the contrary. He eventually got his 10, leading to the funny video moment.

The poor hole put him 6 over for the round and resulted in him missing his first cut since Greenbrier.