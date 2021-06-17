 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 17, 2021

Video: Kevin Na hits ridiculous flop shot at US Open

June 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kevin Na Flop shot

Kevin Na escaped some trouble at the US Open at Torrey Pines in Calif. on Thursday with a ridiculous flop shot.

Na was on the Par 3 No. 16 hole in the first round of the event and he was in the rough. He got back onto the green by utilizing a flop shot that skied into the air. It was unlike anything most people have seen:

That was some crazy height.

Na was able to make par on the hole, but he finished the round at seven over, putting him towards the bottom of the group.

Na has done this before, including in February at the Saudi International.

At least Na is finally making up for his lengthy pre-shot routines with some entertainment.

Tip via Tennisdude

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus