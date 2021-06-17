Video: Kevin Na hits ridiculous flop shot at US Open

Kevin Na escaped some trouble at the US Open at Torrey Pines in Calif. on Thursday with a ridiculous flop shot.

Na was on the Par 3 No. 16 hole in the first round of the event and he was in the rough. He got back onto the green by utilizing a flop shot that skied into the air. It was unlike anything most people have seen:

There are flop shots and then there are FLOP SHOTS … Don't ever change, Kevin Na. pic.twitter.com/xVRpCIicK6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2021

That was some crazy height.

Na was able to make par on the hole, but he finished the round at seven over, putting him towards the bottom of the group.

Na has done this before, including in February at the Saudi International.

“It is spectacular!” Kevin Na with a flop shot masterclass.#SaudiIntlGolfpic.twitter.com/gA5tANkNSX — Saudi International | السعودية الدولية (@SaudiIntlGolf) February 7, 2021

At least Na is finally making up for his lengthy pre-shot routines with some entertainment.

Tip via Tennisdude