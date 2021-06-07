Video: Patrick Cantlay hits female spectator with shot

Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial Tournament after beating Collin Morikawa in a playoff on Sunday. He also happened to nail a spectator during the round.

Cantlay was on the final hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club and launched a shot into the gallery. It hit a woman who was standing there and then ricocheted to the cart path.

Cantlay just rocked a lady in the gallery. pic.twitter.com/FngqbxxiX0 — Ben (@BLBillings4) June 6, 2021

Cantlay was not dismayed. He still hit a great approach and ended up shooting par for the hole. Both he and Morikawa finished the tournament at 13 under, which led them to play a playoff hole. They replayed 18, where Cantlay’s par won him the event.

The unfortunate part of the tournament is that Jon Rahm had a major advantage over both players but was forced to withdraw.