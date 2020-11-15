Video: Tiger Woods’ 12th-hole meltdown was worst of his career

Tiger Woods is going to leave Augusta National on Sunday disappointed at his inability to defend the green jacket, but what will likely bother him most is what happened on the 12th hole during the final round.

Woods, who faded from contention when he shot a 72 in the third round, had the worst single-hole meltdown of his career on Sunday. He hit three balls into the water on the par-3 12th and finished with a 10. The plus-seven score was the worse Tiger has ever had on a single hole during his legendary PGA career.

Here’s how it unfolded:

Oh my Tiger dunks THREE in the water in route to a 10 on the 12th woof pic.twitter.com/pHEQqNglDR — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 15, 2020

While the disaster was totally out of character for Tiger, it makes sense that it happened on the 12th hole at Augusta. Multiple Sunday leaders put balls into the water on the 12th last year, which helped pave the wave for Woods to win.

The 12th hole is one of the most challenging of the Masters, but it has never felt more daunting to Tiger than it did on Sunday.