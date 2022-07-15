Video: Viktor Hovland hits shot of the day at Open Championship

Viktor Hovland hit the shot of the day during the second round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews on Friday.

Hovland shot a 6-under 66 to move up the leaderboard to 10-under for the event, which ties him with Rory McIlroy for third.

On the 431-yard par-4 15th, Hovland holed his approach shot from the long rough for eagle. Take a look:

A hole-out eagle for Viktor Hovland! It's the first eagle of the week on No. 15. Hovland is now T3, 4 shots back. pic.twitter.com/jXkS6N1wm6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 15, 2022

What a shot. Hovland was so far away from the hole he didn’t even see it go in.

Hovland had three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back nine. He also had two bogeys on the back nine, which were wiped out by the eagle on 15.

Hovland had one of the best rounds of the day. The best round belonged to Cameron Smith, who shot 8-under to move into first, two shots ahead of Cameron Young.