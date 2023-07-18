Wife of golfer finds Adam Schenk’s missing clubs ahead of British Open

Adam Schenk arrived in England on Monday to prepare for the Open Championship, but there was just one problem: he was without his clubs.

Schenk’s wife Kourtney shared a tweet on Monday saying that Delta Air Lines had lost her husband’s clubs.

“Unfortunately @Delta did not crush our travel and left dad’s golf clubs behind in the US. Gonna need those,” Schenk tweeted.

A day later, she posted a positive update.

Malory Conners, the wife of Canadian golfer Corey Conners, apparently found Schenk’s clubs lying on the floor of baggage claim at the airport upon landing on Tuesday.

As Kourtney said, “who needs Delta when a couple of tour wives are on the case?!”

Good on them for teaming up to find the clubs.

The Open Championship is taking place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake. This will be Schenk’s first time competing in the event, and his experience did not get off to a great start. Maybe things will turn around once play begins on Thursday.

Maybe Conners will be carrying some good luck into the event. Conners finished tied for 15th at the Open Championship in 2021 and tied for 28th last year.