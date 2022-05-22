Will Zalatoris makes incredible bogey with shot off cart path

In golf, there are good bogeys and there are bad bogeys. One of the ones Will Zalatoris made during the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday is what you call an unbelievable bogey.

Zalatoris got into some trouble on the 6th hole at Southern Hills Country Club. He hit his shot way over the green and into some bushes beyond a cart path on the difficult par-3. After a lengthy discussion with a rules official, Zalatoris had to take an unplayable. His nearest point of relief was the cart path.

Rather than then taking relief from the path, Zalatoris felt his best chance to save bogey was playing the ball off the concrete. He somehow hit a perfect pitch shot.

Zalatoris then sank an 8-foot putt to save the bogey. He was just two shots back of the lead at the time, so it was crucial for him to avoid a disaster. That could have ended up much worse.