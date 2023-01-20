Livvy Dunne says LSU added new security, rules due to her popularity

Livvy Dunne recently revealed that LSU added new security measures and rules for students due to concerns over her popularity.

Dunne is a junior and competes in the all-around. She was an All-American on the bars in 2021. She’s a talented gymnast who has achieved fame via social media thanks to her athletic success, personality, and good looks.

Dunne has over 10 million followers across social media platforms (over 3.1 million on Instagram and nearly 7 million on TikTok). She is so popular that she attracts crowds on the road, including the sort of scene you would have expected to see after an NSYNC concert.

Take a look at the scene after an LSU-Utah competition:

This is actually so scary and disturbing and cringey. I’m embarrassed for them… pic.twitter.com/h23bBdBQ9B — Samantha Peszek (@samanthapeszek) January 8, 2023

Following that scene and competition, LSU had to add security for Dunne.

“That was insane. It really was,” Dunne said of the scene during an interview with “TODAY” that was released on Friday.

“They gave us some new rules for us athletes just to keep us safe, to not go into the stands after meets. And we have a new security person that travels with us,” Dunne said in the interview.

LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark told reporters last week that they will be creating a perimeter around their bus for when they load/unload on the road.

“We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load,” Clark told reporters last week, which came days after the Utah incident.

Dunne did not even compete in the competition against Utah because she was injured.

Dunne is represented by a famous talent agency and is the highest-earning female college athlete thanks to new Name, Image and Likeness rules that allow for endorsement deals. Dunne has deals with Forever 21, Vuori and LinkTree.