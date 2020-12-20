Notre Dame makes playoff despite blowout loss to Clemson

Clemson dominated Notre Dame on Saturday night to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, and the lopsided game led many to question whether the Fighting Irish are truly one of the four best teams in the country. The committee still believes they are.

The College Football Playoff field was announced on Sunday, and Notre Dame is in. The Irish will play No. 1 seed Alabama, with the winner taking on the winner of Clemson and Ohio State for the national title.

Notre Dame finished the season 10-1, with its lone loss coming against Clemson — at team they beat earlier in the season. The College Football Playoff Committee determined that Notre Dame was more deserving than undefeated Cincinnati and 1-loss Texas A&M. CFP chair Gary Barta explained that the decision came down to the Irish having one more win over a ranked opponent than the Aggies.

So what separated Notre Dame and Texas A&M? Basically… the Irish's win over North Carolina. https://t.co/Ju7poMTzmC — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 20, 2020

While many feel Notre Dame proved it is not in the same class as Clemson on Saturday, their resume is still solid. Cincinnati never really had a shot due to their schedule, and Texas A&M can’t make as strong of a case as Notre Dame even after winning seven straight.

There is always controversy when the playoff field is set, but Notre Dame even had support from one prominent head coach. The Irish earned the spot even if they get blown out by Alabama.