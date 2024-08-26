Alabama high school football player dies after being injured during game

An Alabama high school football player has died after he suffered a brain injury during his team’s home opener on Friday night.

Caden Tellier, a junior quarterback at Morgan Academy in Selma, Ala., took a blow to the head during the third quarter of his team’s 30-22 win over Southern Academy. He was airlifted via helicopter University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.

Morgan Academy headmaster Bryan Oliver told Fox News that Tellier suffered a brain injury and died from his injuries on Saturday evening. Tellier was 16.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that Caden Tellier has gone to be with his Lord and Savior,” Oliver said. “Caden loved the Lord with all his heart and was a shining light every day he graced the halls of Morgan Academy. He was a student, a friend, an athlete and, most important, a Christ follower.

“There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family. We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Telliers’ extended family as well. I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time. Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy.”

Tellier’s father Jamie and mother Arsella also issued a statement.

“Our boy, Caden Tellier, has met Jesus face to face. We appreciate all of your prayers and we covet them for the hard days ahead,” Jamie and Arsella wrote. “Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity, and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time. Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing. We will walk out these next few days alongside him in his earthly body knowing that his spirit is rejoicing in Heaven. Arrangements for a service will be made soon.”

Here is a highlight of Tellier uncorking a deep pass during practice two years ago, when he was just 14:

In his first year as a varsity starter last season, Tellier threw for 1,228 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in eight games. He also played baseball for Morgan Academy and batted .311 with 2 home runs and 10 RBI last spring.