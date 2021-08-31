Bishop Sycamore coach Roy Johnson reportedly fired

Bishop Sycamore’s head football coach Roy Johnson reportedly has been fired.

USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca reported on Tuesday that the man claiming to be Bishop Sycamore’s founder says he has fired Johnson. He claims Johnson was fired after Bishop Sycamore lost 58-0 to IMG Academy on Sunday, which led the school to be exposed for being a fraud.

The school has a football team that went 0-6 last year and was 0-2 this year. Bishop Sycamore was listed in Ohio’s Department of Education last year as a “non-chartered, non-tax supported school,” but it is not listed this year. The school provided flimsy rosters to TV crews (seen here), and lied about the college interest its football players were receiving.

There are also numerous lawsuits that Johnson and school founder Andre Peterson are facing. Some of the lawsuits were the result of what they did when operating the school under a previous name. Most of the suits are for not paying back loans to banks and for allegedly not paying rent.

FRAUD. Literally sued for FRAUD by the Banks that funded this man. WTF COF Academy's Roy Johnson on the message posted by the AME Church https://t.co/ilJLpjVKCz via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/Td5JPcvZEg — Uche Nwaneri(The Observant Lineman) #Snydercut (@Chukwu77) August 31, 2021

Peterson, who allegedly played football under Jim Tressel at Youngstown State in the 1980s, claims the school is real. He tried to defend why there is no real address for the school and whether the kids attend classes.

After the way they lied to get the game, and the way they scheduled the football team to play twice in three days, and with all the lawsuits the men are facing, it’s hard to believe anything Peterson says. It’s also even hard to believe that Johnson was fired … and that the transgression was losing 58-0 to powerhouse IMG Academy.