Bishop Sycamore documentary coming to HBO in 2022

The story of Bishop Sycamore will be coming to a premium TV channel near you in 2022.

HBO Sports announced on Thursday that they have acquired the TV and streaming rights to a documentary about the Bishop Sycamore story. The documentary is being created by Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment, Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, and The Athletic.

The press release sent to Larry Brown Sports and other outlets states that the documentary received exclusive access to Roy Johnson, the head football coach at Bishop Sycamore.

Bishop Sycamore became the subject of a national story in late August/early September after they essentially conned their way into a nationally-televised game on ESPN. They claimed to be a high school but did not have state accreditation in Ohio. They lied about the recruiting hype surrounding their players.

The school allegedly made money as part of a scam and failed to pay numerous bills.

There was national intrigue surrounding Bishop Sycamore following the scandal. Now the story will be told in documentary form. Get your popcorn ready.

Photo: HBO Sports