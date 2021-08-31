 Skip to main content
Manti Te’o is getting dragged into the Bishop Sycamore scandal

August 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

ESPN aired a high school football showcase game involving a school that is not real, and Manti Te’o ended up getting dragged into the mix.

Over the weekend, ESPN aired several high school football games involving programs with top recruits. Somehow, a school called Bishop Sycamore found its way in one of the games. They got smashed 58-0.

Upon further examination, we have come to learn that Bishop Sycamore is not a real school and doesn’t have a real program. They lied their way into the game and are allegedly run by a bunch of scammers.

So what does Te’o have to do with it?

Well, you probably recall that the former Notre Dame linebacker made national headlines in 2012 and 2013 after his girlfriend was exposed to be a hoax.

The hoax nature of the Te’o story and Bishop Sycamore’s story led Manti to trend on Twitter.

Here was one of the jokes:

And here are some of the other cracks about them:

Now 30, Te’o hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019. But he will never let the fake girlfriend story down.

And we’ll come to see whether people keep getting duped by Bishop Sycamore in the future. Their football future doesn’t seem as bright as Te’o’s career was.

