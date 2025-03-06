Report: Bruins open to trading Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins are open to trading their captain, according to a report.

The Athletic NHL reporter Chris Johnston reported on X Thursday about Brad Marchand’s situation with Boston. He says the two sides continue to go back-and-forth on a possible contract extension. The team reportedly is open to a trade of Marchand if the sides are not able to reach a deal. For now, interested teams are being told no when they ask the Bruins about a trade for Marchand.

Dec 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of a game against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

Marchand will turn 37 in May and is in his 16th NHL season — all spent with the Bruins. He is a two-time All-Star and a physical player who is a team leader for the Bruins. He had 67 points each of the last two seasons, and he didn’t miss a game last season. This season, Marchand has 47 points in 61 games.

Marchand is in the final season of an 8-year, $49 million contract extension he signed with Boston in Sept. 2016. He is making $4 million this year and has a $6.125 million cap hit.

The Bruins have made the playoffs eight years in a row but haven’t made it past the second round since their Stanley Cup trip in 2019. They entered play on Thursday 12th in the East in points.