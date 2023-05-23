Brutal graphic is so embarrassing for Paul Bissonnette

Paul Bissonnette is a fun guy with a great personality that shines through on TNT’s NHL coverage. Unlike Wayne Gretzky, Bissonnette is on the show for his humor and storytelling much more than his playing reputation. All you need to do is look at one graphic that circulated the last few days to tell you that.

The graphic was based off of what a Reddit user pointed out. The Reddit user pointed out that of the former players who are part of TNT’s studio coverage for the NHL, Bissonnette is last in career points scored. That’s not so bad when you consider Gretzky and 10-year winger Anson Carter are part of the crew. But it becomes a lot more embarrassing when you realize that Biz is lower than goalie Henrik Lundqvist too.

A Reddit user pointed out the @NHL_On_TNT desk all-time leading scorers and welp 😬 pic.twitter.com/c7Rp981yoJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 20, 2023

Gretzky is the all-time points leader at 2,857. Carter put up a more than respectable 421 points during his career. And there is Lundqvist with 27 career points, which is five more than Biz’s 22, even though Lundqvist was a goalie. Ouch.

What Biz lacked in points scored he made up for with hits delivered. He had 367 hits in 202 career NHL games.

But like we said, Biz is there for his humor, not for his career points total. He’s completely fine with that.