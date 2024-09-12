Former Capitals enforcer dies at 44 after being hit by car

Former enforcer Stephen Peat has died at the age of 44 due to injuries suffered after being hit by a car just over two weeks ago.

The NHL Alumni Association shared the news about Peat’s death via social media on Thursday.

The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Stephen Peat has passed away from his injuries after a tragic accident just over two weeks ago. He was only 44 years old. Stephen was drafted 32nd overall by the @AnaheimDucks in 1998. In 2000, he was traded to the… pic.twitter.com/sjbWx3VuV2 — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) September 12, 2024

Peat had been struck by a car around 4:15 am in Langley, British Columbia, on August 30. He could not overcome the injuries he had sustained after being hit.

Peat is best known for being an enforcer with the Washington Capitals from 2001-2006. He played in 130 games over four seasons and was known for being part of some big fights.

After retiring from hockey in 2007, Peat says he was bothered by health issues and struggled to keep jobs. He was homeless at points and dealt with mental health and addiction problems. He believed some of his health problems were related to all the blows he took during his fights.

Peat racked up 234 penalty minutes during his 130 career NHL games.