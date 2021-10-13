Cool pregame video from the Kraken-Golden Knights game is going viral

A cool video from a show that took place prior to the start of Tuesday’s Las Vegas Golden Knights-Seattle Kraken game is going viral.

The Kraken on Tuesday night played their first NHL game in franchise history. The game also took place on Opening Night of the NHL’s 2021-2022 season.

The Golden Knights, who play at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., are known for having cool lights/graphics shows before games. The show prior to their game against the Kraken was pretty awesome. Take a look:

If you want to see a pre-game intro of a Knight fighting a virtual Kraken … #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/e2KIfd77ZU — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) October 13, 2021

That was awesome.

The Kraken have one of the coolest nicknames and logos in sports. It’s no surprise that the graphic of the Kraken on the ice looked awesome, until the knight killed it.

The beginning of the game went for Seattle about as badly as the pregame fight shown in the graphic display. They fell behind 2-0 in the first seven minutes of the game.