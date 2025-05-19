Drake blames Justin Bieber after losing huge bet on Maple Leafs

The Drake Curse is alive and well, though the rapper is trying to avoid the criticism after the Toronto Maple Leafs’ ugly loss on home ice Sunday night.

The Maple Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers Sunday in Game 7 of their second-round series against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. It was the second straight blowout loss on home ice for the Maple Leafs, and extended a 23-year drought of conference final appearances.

The kiss of death may have happened even before the game started. Drake placed a $1 million bet on the Leafs, which may well have invoked the infamous Drake Curse.

DRAKE JUST DROPPED A MILLY ON LEAFS ML IN GAME 7 TONIGHT 🚨



(via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/VSdKnZuWvx — br_betting (@br_betting) May 18, 2025

After the game, Drake tried to pass the blame onto fellow Canadian musician Justin Bieber, who was in attendance for the loss.

Drake really put this on his IG story after the Leafs lost game 7 with Justin Bieber in the house 🤣💀



(Via: champagnepapi/IG) pic.twitter.com/2AYx8szYi2 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 19, 2025

Nobody is going to buy this. Drake has been blamed for everything from high-profile sports losses to the Toronto Blue Jays failing to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. There is a reason a lot of sports fans simply dread Drake buddying up to their favorite teams or athletes.

One opponent thinks the Maple Leafs are under too much pressure from fans to perform effectively. That may be true, but Drake might not have helped in this case.