Incredible photo from Stanley Cup Game 1 goes viral

Las Vegas Knights goalie Adin Hill made one of the greatest saves of all time on Saturday night, and it was captured with the perfect photo.

A photo that was taken by Bruce Bennett for Getty Images went viral after Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. It shows how Hill went into a full extension and somehow managed to get enough of his stick on a shot from Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins in the second period. You really have to see it to believe it.

The net was so open at the time of Cousins’ shot that it looked like he started skating away thinking he had a goal. Here is the video of the play:

Las Vegas won the game 5-2.

Hill, a 27-year-old journeyman, was thrust into a starting role after Laurent Brossoit suffered an injury in the second round of the playoffs. Hill has started 10 games this postseason and has an impressive 2.06 goals against average during the run. He’ll probably never make a save as good as the one we saw in Game 1.