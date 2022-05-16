Johnny Gaudreau wins Game 7 with goal from impossible angle
The Calgary Flames are advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they can thank Johnny Gaudreau for sending them to the next round.
Gaudreau scored the game-winner in overtime for the Flames to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 7 of their Western Conference first round series. He snagged a rebound and fired a wrister just over Jake Oettinger’s shoulder.
Johnny Gaudreau wins it in OT! 🔥🚨
(🎥: @Sportsnet)
pic.twitter.com/bMYDndvl1v
— theScore (@theScore) May 16, 2022
This clip shows just what a narrow angle Gaudreau had.
Johnny Gaudreau with the series-winning goal. Incredible shot. pic.twitter.com/MO1dlxJRy4
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 16, 2022
That was a great shot from the winger, who scored a career-high 40 goals with 115 points in the regular season.
The Flames sure earned that win. They dominated in the game and had 67 shots on goal. Oettinger stopped 64 of the shots and earned plenty of praise after the series.
Darryl Sutter calls Jake Oettinger the “best player in the series.”
— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 16, 2022
The Flames will face the Oilers next for the battle of Alberta.
#Flames Johnny Gaudreau on Battle of Alberta second-round series: “I’ve been here for nine years and never had even a sniff of a chance to play them in playoffs, so it’s pretty special. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be good for the province … ”
— Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) May 16, 2022