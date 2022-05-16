 Skip to main content
Johnny Gaudreau wins Game 7 with goal from impossible angle

May 15, 2022
by Larry Brown

Johnny Gaudreau celebrates

The Calgary Flames are advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they can thank Johnny Gaudreau for sending them to the next round.

Gaudreau scored the game-winner in overtime for the Flames to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 7 of their Western Conference first round series. He snagged a rebound and fired a wrister just over Jake Oettinger’s shoulder.

This clip shows just what a narrow angle Gaudreau had.

That was a great shot from the winger, who scored a career-high 40 goals with 115 points in the regular season.

The Flames sure earned that win. They dominated in the game and had 67 shots on goal. Oettinger stopped 64 of the shots and earned plenty of praise after the series.

The Flames will face the Oilers next for the battle of Alberta.

