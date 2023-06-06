Miami reporter goes viral for on-air stiff-arm of fan at Stanley Cup Finals

Samantha Rivera looked like Marshawn Lynch out there on Monday night.

Rivera, a reporter for CBS News Miami, was on site at T-Mobile Arena for Monday night’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers. After the Golden Knights got a commanding 7-2 win to take a 2-0 series lead, Rivera gave a report on live television. She was suddenly interrupted by an unruly fan of the Golden Knights who was trying to get on camera … but took matters into her own hands by brutally stiff-arming the fan’s soul right out of his body.

Take a look at the incredible video.

Talking about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, stiff-arming a fan trying to get on camera and getting into the highlights. Quite the display of multitasking by Samantha Rivera of CBS Miami pic.twitter.com/yvP8C3V4BS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 6, 2023

That was unbelievably impressive stuff from Rivera. The fan wasn’t even able to get half of his face into the picture because Rivera had moved so quickly, all without breaking eye contact from the camera for even so much as a split second.

Rivera also reacted to the incident on social media with a savage tweet.

“Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for – get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job,” Rivera wrote. “Excited to get back home to some classy Panthers fans for game 3!!”

Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for – get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job. Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!! pic.twitter.com/iWDQl0Rtvv — Samantha Rivera (@JSamanthaRivera) June 6, 2023

Expertly playing the roles of both reporter and security guard there, Rivera probably deserves a raise for her efforts. That was easily the best stiff-arm we have seen by a journalist since this one from over a decade ago.