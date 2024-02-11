 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 11, 2024

Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly sparks brawl with cheap shot after empty-net goal

February 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

The Maple Leafs and Senators fight after a cheap shot

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly took exception to the way an opponent scored an empty-net goal on Saturday night, and he decided to respond by delivering a cheap shot.

Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig intercepted a pass for a breakaway with seconds left and scored an empty-net goal to seal a 5-3 win for his team over Toronto. Rather than passing or wristing the puck into the net, Greig decided to fire a slapshot to put the exclamation point on the victory.

Rielly felt that the act was disrespectful, so he skated after Greig and buried him with a cheap shot. Greig appeared to hit his head off the boards and a brawl ensued.

Rielly obviously believed Greig was showboating and should pay the price. The NHL Department of Player Safety disagrees, as Greig has already been offered an in-person meeting and will likely be suspended.

Article Tags

Morgan RiellyRidly Greig
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus