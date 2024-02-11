Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly sparks brawl with cheap shot after empty-net goal

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly took exception to the way an opponent scored an empty-net goal on Saturday night, and he decided to respond by delivering a cheap shot.

Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig intercepted a pass for a breakaway with seconds left and scored an empty-net goal to seal a 5-3 win for his team over Toronto. Rather than passing or wristing the puck into the net, Greig decided to fire a slapshot to put the exclamation point on the victory.

Rielly felt that the act was disrespectful, so he skated after Greig and buried him with a cheap shot. Greig appeared to hit his head off the boards and a brawl ensued.

Ridly Greig buries the empty-netter with a slapshot and Morgan Rielly takes exception 😳 pic.twitter.com/6NISK4AMSt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 11, 2024

Rielly obviously believed Greig was showboating and should pay the price. The NHL Department of Player Safety disagrees, as Greig has already been offered an in-person meeting and will likely be suspended.