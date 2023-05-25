Panthers DJ trolls Carolina Hurricanes after series sweep

The person running the music for the Florida Panthers couldn’t help but troll the Carolina Hurricanes after Game 4 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers beat the Hurricanes 4-3 to win Game 4 and clinch the conference finals via a sweep. As players from both sides prepared for the traditional handshake line after the series, those watching could hear a very interesting song being played inside FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

The Panthers played “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” the 1984 song by the band Scorpions. That’s the same song the Hurricanes skate out to for their home games.

That’s a pretty savage troll by the Panthers.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some angry and some finding it humorous.

The Panthers playing “rock you like a hurricane” during the handshake line is next level trolling — Justin Isinghood (@Ising_hood) May 25, 2023

"Rock You Like A Hurricane" playing as teams shake hands. #Panthers DJ couldn't wait to hit play. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) May 25, 2023

Did the Panthers play “Rock You Like a Hurricane” right before the handshake line started? That’s cold. #StanleyCupPlayoffs — Russell Scibetti (@rscibetti) May 25, 2023

The Panthers arena playing rock you like a hurricane is pretty funny. To the victor goes the spoils. — clip III (@tweetingclip) May 25, 2023

Florida was the No. 8 team in the conference entering the playoffs. They upset the No. 1 Boston Bruins in the first round, coming back from down 3-1. Then they beat the Leafs in five. And they just swept the Hurricanes. The next stop is the Stanley Cup Final.