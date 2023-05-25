 Skip to main content
Panthers DJ trolls Carolina Hurricanes after series sweep

May 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
A handshake line between the Panthers and Hurricanes

The person running the music for the Florida Panthers couldn’t help but troll the Carolina Hurricanes after Game 4 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers beat the Hurricanes 4-3 to win Game 4 and clinch the conference finals via a sweep. As players from both sides prepared for the traditional handshake line after the series, those watching could hear a very interesting song being played inside FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

The Panthers played “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” the 1984 song by the band Scorpions. That’s the same song the Hurricanes skate out to for their home games.

That’s a pretty savage troll by the Panthers.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some angry and some finding it humorous.

Florida was the No. 8 team in the conference entering the playoffs. They upset the No. 1 Boston Bruins in the first round, coming back from down 3-1. Then they beat the Leafs in five. And they just swept the Hurricanes. The next stop is the Stanley Cup Final.

