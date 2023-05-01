 Skip to main content
Patrice Bergeron salutes Bruins fans as he contemplates retirement

May 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Patrice Bergeron hugs teammate

The Boston Bruins’ season ended on a disappointing note, and that may be the way Patrice Bergeron ends his career.

The Bruins captain acknowledged after his team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Sunday that he will be contemplating retirement.

The 37-year-old center also revealed that he has been playing through a herniated disc in his back.

Bergeron was drafted No. 45 overall by the Bruins in 2003 and played his entire career for them. He has a special relationship with his teammates and the fans.

After the team’s season ended, Bergeron gave each of his teammates a hug.

Bergeron also saluted the fans:

The Bruins won 65 games during the regular season and set an NHL record with 135 points. It was a memorable season … until the ending.

