Patrice Bergeron salutes Bruins fans as he contemplates retirement

The Boston Bruins’ season ended on a disappointing note, and that may be the way Patrice Bergeron ends his career.

The Bruins captain acknowledged after his team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Sunday that he will be contemplating retirement.

Bergeron says he’ll take some time and talk with the family before making a decision on future. “Right now, it’s hard to process anything. It hurts right now.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 1, 2023

The 37-year-old center also revealed that he has been playing through a herniated disc in his back.

Patrice Bergeron says he will take time to decide his future, and that he had a herniated disc in his back. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 1, 2023

Bergeron was drafted No. 45 overall by the Bruins in 2003 and played his entire career for them. He has a special relationship with his teammates and the fans.

After the team’s season ended, Bergeron gave each of his teammates a hug.

Bergeron also saluted the fans:

Stunning. Bergeron salutes the fans after Game 7. pic.twitter.com/taWAohU2tr — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 1, 2023

The Bruins won 65 games during the regular season and set an NHL record with 135 points. It was a memorable season … until the ending.