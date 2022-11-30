Penguins star Kris Letang suffers stroke

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang missed Tuesday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes with what was described as an illness, but the issue was a lot more serious than it sounded.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced on Wednesday that Letang will be out indefinitely after the 35-year-old suffered a stroke. Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke, and the condition is not considered career-threatening at this time.

Hextall said Letang reported symptoms to the Penguins’ training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing. Letang also suffered a stroke in 2014, and doctors discovered at the time that he was born with a small hole in the wall of his heart.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said Wednesday. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Letang has been with the Penguins for his entire 17-year NHL career. He is the team’s all-time leading defenseman in goals, assists, points and games played in both the regular season and playoffs. Letang has been part of three Stanley Cup Championship teams in Pittsburgh.

Letang has played in 21 games for the Penguins this season. He has 1 goal and 11 assists. It is unclear when he will be cleared to return to the ice.