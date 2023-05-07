Great photo from Oilers game goes viral
The Edmonton Oilers made a big statement with their win over the Las Vegas Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night, and one photo perfectly summed up the performance.
Following their 5-1 victory, the Oilers shared a photo of an exchange between Evander Kane and a fan — presumably one of the Knights — that was not very pleasant.
— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 7, 2023
The woman’s finger was covered in the photo the Oilers shared, but we can confirm that she was flipping Kane the double bird. She did so following a scrum that broke out in the second period.
As usual you caught the wrong angle pic.twitter.com/ueHnRhhtgv
— Taxi Guy (@JonMisterek) May 7, 2023
The Oilers are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They got off to a tough start to their series against Las Vegas with a 6-4 loss on Wednesday, but Game 2 was practically over before it began. Edmonton led 4-0 after the first period.
Perhaps that is why that Knights fan seemed to be in such a foul mood.