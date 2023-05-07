Great photo from Oilers game goes viral

The Edmonton Oilers made a big statement with their win over the Las Vegas Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night, and one photo perfectly summed up the performance.

Following their 5-1 victory, the Oilers shared a photo of an exchange between Evander Kane and a fan — presumably one of the Knights — that was not very pleasant.

The woman’s finger was covered in the photo the Oilers shared, but we can confirm that she was flipping Kane the double bird. She did so following a scrum that broke out in the second period.

As usual you caught the wrong angle pic.twitter.com/ueHnRhhtgv — Taxi Guy (@JonMisterek) May 7, 2023

The Oilers are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They got off to a tough start to their series against Las Vegas with a 6-4 loss on Wednesday, but Game 2 was practically over before it began. Edmonton led 4-0 after the first period.

Perhaps that is why that Knights fan seemed to be in such a foul mood.