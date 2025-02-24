PK Subban gets into fight during LA Kings charity game

Celebrities and former NHL stars gathered on the ice for a good cause on Sunday. But that did not mean players were not going to drop their gloves when the occasion called for it.

The Los Angeles Kings hosted the “Skate for LA Strong” charity event at Crypto.com Arena to raise funds for fire recovery in the Los Angeles area. The event’s four teams were a mix of retired athletes, actors, singers, and even a few first responders with hockey backgrounds.

In the first game of the night, Team Blue, coached by actor Danny DeVito and announcer Al Michaels, took on Team White, coached by comedian Hannah Stocking and former LA Rams star Andrew Whitworth.

Midway through the second period, Team Blue’s PK Subban got into a fight with Team White’s Ben Hollingsworth. It was a bizarre scene with Mac and Dee from “Always Sunny In Philadelphia” on the call for the scuffle.

PK SUBBAN IN A FIGHT WITH MAC AND DEE FROM ALWAYS SUNNY ON COMMENTARY 🤣



Skate for LA Strong game on TruTV 📺 pic.twitter.com/4wKL8bh5K6 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2025

Given that Hollingsworth is an actor, he and Subban may have staged the fight to give the fans a little bit of excitement. But it could have also been driven by some actual competitive fire given that Subban’s squad had built up a 5-0 lead at that point. Subban’s Team Blue won handily 6-3.

Subban was not the only former NHL player who got tangled up with a celebrity. 9-time NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick of Team Red later got into a fight with Team Black’s Justin Bieber of all people.

JUSTIN BIEBER FIGHTS JEREMY ROENICK AND THEN GETS THE CROWD GOING pic.twitter.com/2QzkyUbOga — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 24, 2025

The play on the ice looked nothing like what fans saw during the 4 Nations Face-Off. But fans in attendance did to witness get almost as many fights.